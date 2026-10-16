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Home / Delhi / FSSAI issues notice to Radisson Blu Delhi operator over hygiene lapses; warns of licence suspension

FSSAI issues notice to Radisson Blu Delhi operator over hygiene lapses; warns of licence suspension

Food procurement and receiving checks were inadequate, including the receipt of fungal-affected and deteriorated fruits and vegetables

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:34 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Deficiencies in pest control were recorded, with cockroach and fly activity observed.
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday issued a notice to AB Hotels Ltd, which operates the Radisson Blu Hotel in New Delhi, for failing to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements and directed it to take immediate corrective measures.

"The FBO (food business operator) has been directed to take immediate corrective measures and submit a detailed action taken report with supporting documentary and photographic evidence wherever applicable," the FSSAI said in a social media post.

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Failure to comply may invite further action, including suspension of the FSSAI licence, it added.

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According to the FSSAI, poor maintenance of premises and equipment was observed, including rusted machinery, freezer leakage, and deficiencies in refrigeration, temperature monitoring, ventilation, flooring and lighting.

The food regulator also noted inadequate cleaning and sanitisation, stagnant water, and problems with drainage and food waste. Deficiencies in pest control were recorded, with cockroach and fly activity observed.

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Food procurement and receiving checks were inadequate, including the receipt of fungal-affected and deteriorated fruits and vegetables. There were also gaps in approved-vendor records and traceability.

Cooking oil suitability checks were not carried out as required, the FSSAI said, adding that oils with Total Polar Compound (TPC) values of 31 and 24.4 were found in use in the NYC kitchen.

The authority flagged improper segregation of raw and cooked foods, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, allergenic and non-allergenic foods, and food and non-food items.

Food handlers were found working without gloves and hairnets, wearing jewellery, and with long nails. The FSSAI licences were not prominently displayed, and deficiencies were recorded in compliance with licence conditions and coverage of food business activities.

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