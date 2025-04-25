Fulfil promises made to residents, AAP tells BJP

After the AAP announced its decision to boycott the MCD mayoral elections scheduled for Friday, senior party leaders, including former Mayor Shelly Oberoi, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel and councillor Ankush Narang, emphasised that the BJP must now take full responsibility for governance and fulfil its promises without excuses.

Oberoi criticised the BJP for its undemocratic tactics in the past MCD elections, accusing the party of manipulating ward boundaries and obstructing key proposals, including the regularisation of MCD employees and house tax relief. She called on the BJP to address these issues and fulfill the promises made to the people of Delhi, emphasising AAP’s role as a constructive opposition.

Mukesh Goel further criticised the BJP for hindering pro-people initiatives passed by the AAP-led MCD, including house tax relief proposal and regularisation of employees. He accused the BJP of failing to implement these measures, which were intended to ease the financial burden on residents and improve conditions for MCD employees.

Councillor Ankush Narang also pointed out that AAP’s historic house tax relief proposal, which would waive previous dues of residents paying the current year’s tax, was not implemented due to the interference by the BJP. Narang reiterated that the AAP’s decision to boycott the mayoral elections was a step to protect the interests of Delhiites.

With the BJP set to take control of the MCD, AAP leaders expressed their expectation that the party would now deliver on its promises to the people and ensure the implementation of the policies designed to benefit the public.