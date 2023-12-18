Furniture destroyed in godown fire

PTI

New Delhi, December 17

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Mayur Vihar area in east Delhi on Sunday, officials said.

The information about the blaze was received at 12.42 pm and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The officer said the fire broke out at the ground floor of the building and soon spread to around 500 square yards of the godown. Wooden material worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

The blaze, suspected to have erupted due to a short circuit, was doused by 2.15 pm, the official said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident.