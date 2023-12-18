Furniture destroyed in godown fire

New Delhi, December 17
A fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Mayur Vihar area in east Delhi on Sunday, officials said.
The information about the blaze was received at 12.42 pm and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.
The officer said the fire broke out at the ground floor of the building and soon spread to around 500 square yards of the godown. Wooden material worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.
The blaze, suspected to have erupted due to a short circuit, was doused by 2.15 pm, the official said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1