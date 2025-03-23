DT
Home / Delhi / FY 2025-26: Delhi Speaker nominates 14 MLAs to MCD

FY 2025-26: Delhi Speaker nominates 14 MLAs to MCD

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. File photo
Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday nominated 14 MLAs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the financial year 2025-26.

These nominations, made under Section 3(3)(b)(ii) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, aim to enhance cooperation between the Assembly and the municipal body in addressing key urban challenges.

Announcing the nominations, Speaker Vijender Gupta said these MLAs would play a crucial role in municipal administration, particularly in Budget formulation, infrastructure development and sanitation.

“The newly elected MLAs will have a tenure of one year as nominated members of the Municipal Corporation. All members will get a chance to be nominated to the MCD by rotation,” Gupta said.

He highlighted that their inclusion in the MCD would help in better coordination between different levels of governance, ensuring that policies and civic projects are implemented efficiently.

Their responsibilities will extend to addressing pressing urban issues such as waste management, pollution control and public sanitation.

The nominated legislators are expected to act as a bridge between the Delhi Assembly and the MCD, facilitating seamless execution of municipal projects and ensuring greater accountability in civic administration.

The nominated MLAs are Anil Kumar Sharma (RK Puram constituency); Chandan Kumar Choudhary (Sangam Vihar constituency); Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar constituency); Karnail Singh Basti (Shakur Basti constituency); Manoj Kumar Shokeen (Nangloi Jat constituency); Neelam Pahalwan (Najafgarh constituency); Parduymn Singh Rajput (Dwarka constituency); Pravesh Ratn Patel (Patel Nagar constituency); Raj Kumar Bhatia (Adarsh Nagar constituency); Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur constituency); Ravi Kant Trilokpuri (Trilokpuri constituency); Sanjay Goyal (Shahdara constituency); Surendra Kumar (Gokalpur constituency); and Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Jangpura constituency).

