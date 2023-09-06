G20: Carcade rehearsal hits traffic, commuters vexed

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Commuters on Tuesday faced difficulty as they were stuck in heavy traffic in central Delhi due to the carcade rehearsal by Delhi Police for the G20 Summit.

Earlier in the day, police informed citizens that the traffic was expected to remain affected in several parts of New Delhi till 2 pm and advised them to plan their journey.

“Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Bhairon Marg, Bhairon Road - Ring Road, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road till 2 pm. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the traffic police said in a post on X.

Outer Ring Road near Indraprastha Park, C-Hexagon and Sardar Patel Marg were among the other road stretches that saw congestion on Tuesday.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj targeted Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the traffic congestion in the city. “I don’t understand what Delhi Traffic Police has done. Delhi people are facing traffic jams everywhere. This police function was the only thing which L-G ‘saab’ had to handle, but it’s causing lot of inconvenience to common people of Delhi,” Bharadwaj wrote on X.

Ankita Singh, who was travelling from Noida to New Delhi, said traffic on the Outer Ring Road stretch near Indraprastha was heavier than usual and Vikas Marg was also congested.

