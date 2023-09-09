G20: Govt teams to monitor air quality

New Delhi, September 8
The Delhi government has formed special teams to ensure that the city’s air quality remains at a satisfactory level during the G20 Summit, which will witness several world leaders take part, officials said on Friday.
The 11 teams formed for each district — comprising the district magistrate concerned, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) deputy commissioners and probationary IAS officers — will take steps such as the use of water sprinklers and mechanised sweeping to check dust, a senior government official said.
The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan on Saturday and Sunday.
The officer said, “The focused approach has started showing results with the air quality at a satisfactory level of 83 on Friday evening. It was at 87 a day before.” Delhi has grappled with pollution over the past few years. However, Environment Minister Gopal Rai recently said PM10 and PM2.5 — the two important air pollution parameters — registered a 45 per cent decline on an average in the national capital since 2014. The special teams will focus on pollution hotspots in the districts assigned to them.
