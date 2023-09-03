G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

The preparatory work for the G20 summit in Delhi would have taken lesser efforts had the city government worked throughout the last nine years, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena said on Saturday.

A fountain at Barakhamaba Road, Delhi Gate. MUKESH AGGARWAL

Saxena said CM Arvind Kejriwal attended only one meeting on the G20 preparations, but no other minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did so.

Responding to the criticism by AAP leaders over the “Shivling-shaped” fountains installed as part of the beautification work near the Palam Technical Area, the L-G said it was good if they see God in a piece of art.

A war of words has broken out with Delhi ministers undertaking field visits to inspect summit-related projects in the city and the BJP accusing the Kejriwal government of taking credit for the work done by the Centre ahead of the mega event. “The work done in the last two months has proved that if they (AAP) had worked all through nine years, the efforts required would have been lesser,” Saxena said when asked about the role of the Delhi government in the preparations for the G20 summit.

Lack of interest Kejriwal attended only 1 G20 meeting. After that no AAP minister came. We should work together. I have no grudges. —VK Saxena, I-G No cooperation We sought Rs 927 cr for G20 but got nothing. We didn’t make it an issue thinking it will reflect poorly on our country. —Atishi, PWD minister

Replying to a question on why Delhi government ministers were not seen at the meetings for G20 preparations and whether they were invited to such deliberations, the L-G said, “Kejriwal attended one G20 meeting but after that, no one (AAP ministers) came. I believe we should work together, but I have no grudges.”

“I saw some ministers inspecting roads in the last few weeks, but I never saw anyone doing it in the last one year,” Saxena added.

Meanwhile, PWD minister Atishi Saturday dismissed L-G’s allegation that AAP ministers attended just one G20 preparatory meet, and said “had he involved us in preparations, we would have done better”. The minister also said the AAP dispensation asked for Rs 927 crore from the Centre for the G20 preparations but did not get a single penny.

“We didn’t make it an issue thinking it will reflect poorly on our country. The BJP and the L-G are saying they have done everything. This shows their arrogance,” she said.

