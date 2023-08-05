 G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain

G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain

Many parts of Delhi, including those close to the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit meeting at Pragati Maidan, faced flooding last month due to rains and the overflowing Yamuna river

G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain

Photo for representational purpose only



PTI

New Delhi, August 5

Ahead of the G20 Summit here next month, the Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been directed to frame a contingency plan to deal with possible waterlogging in case of heavy rain in the city, according to an L-G office statement on Saturday.

Many parts of Delhi, including those close to the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit meeting at Pragati Maidan, faced flooding last month due to rains and the overflowing Yamuna river.

The G20 Summit under India’s presidency will take place on September 9 and 10.

Chairing a meeting with heads of stakeholder agencies, including the PWD, MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Environment and Forest Department, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the G-20 Summit.

The “persistent problem” of defacement of walls, poles and metro pillars by commercial and political organisations through posters and graffiti was raised in the meeting.

Instructions were issued to the district monitoring coordinators to deal with the matter with a heavy hand, the statement said.

Revamp of areas around some hotels like Radisson Blue in Mahipalpur, Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Eros Hotel in Nehru Place, Hotel Lalit and Hyatt Regency, was also raised in the meeting.

Specific instructions were issued to deck up the surroundings of these hotels on a mission mode, it said.

“Thirty mobile teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will be constantly on the roads till the conclusion of the G-20 events and any violation detected by these teams will be prosecuted on the spot,” said the statement from the L-G office.

During the meeting, the L-G noted “visible improvement” since his regular inspections from July 11.

While works related to the G20 event had been going on as per schedule, major outstanding works included non-disposal of construction and demolition waste and the improvement of pavements on the 61 roads, it said.

Saxena, who has so far conducted over two-dozen inspections of roads and other infrastructure, has laid special thrust on disposal of construction and demolition waste, removal of encroachments, repair of footpaths and landscaping, the statement said.

There has been a “marked” improvement in horticultural efforts on part of the DDA, NDMC and MCD while the Delhi Metro has been relentlessly ensuring cleanliness at its stations and removal of posters and graffiti from its pillars, it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

2
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

3
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road blocked between Mandi, Pandoh

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

6
Himachal

Fresh spell of rain, opening of Parwanoo highway to be delayed

7
World

Video: Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars

8
Punjab

Paid price for backing farmers' stir: UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Amritsar airport row

9
Chandigarh

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

10
Haryana

Scrapyard torched in Nuh's Tauru town, communal tension builds up

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit

ISRO shares message from satellite to its centres, which rea...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

The statement is part of supplementary charge sheet filed ag...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

‘Kill Sikhs, they have killed our mother, Jagdish Tytler told mob’: Witnesses

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

Punjab Police busts inter-state weapon smuggling module, two held

Punjab Police busts inter-state weapon smuggling module, two held

Punjab Police recover 4 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off