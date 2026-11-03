‘Game of Thrones’ jibe as BJP accuses Opposition of seeking ‘regime change’

The BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition over ongoing protests, accusing Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders of pursuing a politics of “anarchy” and seeking “regime change” outside the electoral process.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the Opposition’s strategy went beyond democratic protest and sought to create conditions similar to those witnessed in Nepal and Bangladesh.

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Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bhatia said the Opposition would not be able to weaken India’s democratic system through protests or “anarchy”.

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Invoking the popular fantasy series "Game of Thrones", Bhatia compared what he described as the Opposition's thirst for power to the fictional struggle for the throne.

“There is a very popular series in which the main character also has a thirst for the throne. He says, ‘I want to sit on the throne. I will sit on the throne, even if the entire country has to burn. I’ll be the ruler of the ashes.' Today, this is the thinking of the Leader of the Opposition,” he said.

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Bhatia accused Gandhi of wanting power at any cost and alleged that the Opposition was trying to achieve through agitation what it could not secure through elections.

“If not through votes, they want to overthrow the government through violence and anarchy,” he said, describing it as an attack on democracy.

He also referred to remarks made by Safwan, whom identified as an office-bearer of Jamai-ul-Hind. Bhatia claimed Safwan had warned that “no one will remain safe for long” and that if circumstances similar to July 20 were repeated, India could witness situations like those in Nepal and Bangladesh.

Questioning the remarks, Bhatia asked why ordinary citizens would not remain safe during a protest and why developments in Nepal and Bangladesh were being invoked in the Indian context.

“Protest does not mean violence or making citizens unsafe,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that Rahul Gandhi had advocated placing women protesters at the front of demonstrations because the police would be more cautious while dealing with them. Bhatia described the alleged strategy “poisonous” and questioned whether it amounted to harassment of women police personnel.

Raising questions about the funding of protests, Bhatia referred to an earlier BJP press conference and alleged that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had links with foreign organisations, naming Progressive International, which he claimed were involved in funding protests and political mobilisation in different countries.

He also referred to an alleged sting operation involving Bhim, whom he identified as the convenor of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan. Bhatia said questions had been raised about how protest sites, which initially appeared to have little more than mats and tents, had subsequently acquired air-conditioners, coolers and water and food arrangements.

He questioned the source of the money being spent at the protest sites and alleged that claims had emerged of funding running into several lakh rupees a day at one location.

Bhatia also named George Soros, former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar while questioning what he described as links between opposition leaders and foreign political figures. He asked why opposition leaders were associating with what he called “anti-India foreign forces”.

Maintaining that there was a legitimate place for dissent in a democracy, Bhatia said protests should remain peaceful and be held at designated locations after obtaining the required permission.

“Protest, but do it through non-violence,” he said, arguing that opposition parties should convince people through their ideas rather than create disorder.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, Bhatia said political power in India was determined by elections rather than inheritance.

"This is not a chair in the Gandhi family's house," he said, referring to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka.

He warned opposition leaders that a campaign centred on “regime change” could ultimately turn against them, saying the electorate could itself reject political parties that pursued anarchy.

He ended by saying that the media had an important role as the “fourth pillar” of democracy in exposing what he described as attempts to weaken democratic institutions.

The BJP, he said, had no objection to legitimate political opposition but alleged that seeking power through violence, disorder or foreign support crossed the line of democratic dissent.

“India’s democracy will not be weakened,” he said, warning Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders that the electorate would eventually hold them accountable if they did not change what he described as their approach.