Gandhi’s path still works, says Wangchuk

Two days after the student agitation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak was suspended, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, saying the success of the movement reaffirmed that Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent protest remains relevant.

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Freshly discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Wangchuk described his visit to Rajghat as a tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi before returning to Ladakh. He said the movement had shown that governments eventually respond to peaceful public movements.

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“I wanted to pay my tribute to Bapu. His path is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago. This experiment is successful today,” Wangchuk said.

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Responding to criticism over ending his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk said the gesture had been misunderstood outside Ladakh.

“In Ladakh, when a government representative breaks your fast, it is considered a victory because it signifies that the government has accepted your demands. Maybe it is different in Delhi,” he said, recalling similar instances during earlier agitations in Ladakh.

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The activist stressed that the movement succeeded because it remained peaceful despite police action. “It did not succeed because of batons and stones, but because of peaceful protest. The baton charge would have made the situation worse,” he said, urging people to continue following Gandhi’s path of non-violence.

Wangchuk termed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan “a start” and said meaningful reforms would strengthen the country’s examination system. He also expressed hope that the government’s assurances, including withdrawal of cases against peaceful protesters, would be honoured.

“Peaceful protest is our constitutional right. Wherever the public raises questions, the government must be answerable,” he said.