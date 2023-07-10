Gang duping people on pretext of jobs busted

Delhi, July 9
Delhi Police Special Staff, South, on Saturday busted a fake call centre and arrested six persons, including three women, who duped people on the pretext of providing a job in the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The police said they recovered eight keypad mobile phones, one laptop, a printer, a pitch device and the data of unemployed people from the possession of the arrested persons. Three of the accused were identified as Ranjit Singh, Prashant Singh and Yash. The call centre was being operated from a house at Wazir Nagar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand
Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD
Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval
Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology
10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur
Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials