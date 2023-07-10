Gang duping people on pretext of jobs busted

ANI

Delhi, July 9

Delhi Police Special Staff, South, on Saturday busted a fake call centre and arrested six persons, including three women, who duped people on the pretext of providing a job in the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The police said they recovered eight keypad mobile phones, one laptop, a printer, a pitch device and the data of unemployed people from the possession of the arrested persons. Three of the accused were identified as Ranjit Singh, Prashant Singh and Yash. The call centre was being operated from a house at Wazir Nagar.