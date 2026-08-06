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Home / Delhi / Gang member held after exchange of fire in Rohini

Gang member held after exchange of fire in Rohini

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A suspected member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested following an exchange of fire with a Special Task Force (STF) team of Rohini district in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on Wednesday, while his accomplice escaped after opening fire at the police party.

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The police recovered five illegal firearms, including ‘Jigana’ and ‘Glock’ pistols, and 18 live cartridges during the operation.

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The police had received intelligence that Rahul Dabas, alias RDX, alias Balram, and Rahul Sehrawat would assemble near Anand Vatika in Ladpur village carrying sophisticated illegal weapons, allegedly to commit a criminal offence. Acting on the input, the STF laid a trap in the area.

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As the police team moved in, the suspects allegedly opened fire. STF personnel took cover behind their vehicle and retaliated in self-defence. During the exchange, Rahul Sehrawat was apprehended, while Rahul Dabas managed to flee after allegedly firing at the police team, an official said.

One bullet struck the police vehicle and two others hit a parked car. The police fired a single round in self-defence. No injuries were reported to either the police personnel or the accused, the cop added.

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A case has been registered at the Kanjhawala police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway. The police said efforts were on to arrest the absconding accused.

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