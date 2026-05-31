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Home / Delhi / Gang member held after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Gang member held after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Ashish alias Don, was apprehended by a team on Saturday night following a tip-off about his movement near the UER-II underpass

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:54 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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An alleged member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, wanted in four criminal cases, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in outer Delhi’s Mundka area, an officer said on Sunday.

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The accused, identified as 26-year-old Ashish alias Don, was apprehended by a team on Saturday night following a tip-off about his movement near the UER-II underpass, he said.

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According to police, a team laid a trap after receiving information that Ashish would arrive at the spot to meet an associate and was carrying an illegal firearm.

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When the police team intercepted him around 11.30 pm and asked him to surrender, the accused allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape. Police personnel retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of fire. During the incident, a bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, who escaped unhurt.

Ashish was subsequently overpowered and arrested. A semi-automatic pistol and two empty cartridges were recovered from his possession.

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“The accused was previously involved in 10 criminal cases and was wanted in four cases, including a firing incident in the Ranhola area, an assault and criminal intimidation case in Mundka, another firing case registered at Kanjhawala police station and a robbery case registered at Chhawla police station,” the police officer said.

Efforts are under way to trace and apprehend his associates and investigate his role in other criminal activities, police added.

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