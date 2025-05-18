DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Gang member held for murder bid, robbery

Gang member held for murder bid, robbery

A 19-year-old member of the Nandu gang, wanted for attempt to murder and armed robbery, has been arrested from Delhi's Dwarka area. Based on a tip-off, the accused, Praveen, alias Bali, was arrested near Dhoolsiras Chowk on the Urban Extension...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:56 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file photo
Advertisement

A 19-year-old member of the Nandu gang, wanted for attempt to murder and armed robbery, has been arrested from Delhi's Dwarka area. Based on a tip-off, the accused, Praveen, alias Bali, was arrested near Dhoolsiras Chowk on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Dwarka on the night of May 15, DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper