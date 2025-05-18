Gang member held for murder bid, robbery

A 19-year-old member of the Nandu gang, wanted for attempt to murder and armed robbery, has been arrested from Delhi's Dwarka area. Based on a tip-off, the accused, Praveen, alias Bali, was arrested near Dhoolsiras Chowk on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Dwarka on the night of May 15, DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said.

