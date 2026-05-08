Gang member wanted in Tihar Jail murder case held

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an alleged member of the Jyoti Baba gang who was wanted in connection with a murder case registered at the Hari Nagar police station and had allegedly jumped interim bail.

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The accused, identified as Rakesh, alias Tinku (32), a resident of Najafgarh, was apprehended following a targeted operation by the Northern Range-I unit of the Crime Branch.

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According to the police, a specific intelligence was received on May 5 regarding the movement of Rakesh, against whom a non-bailable warrant had been issued by a court in connection with a case registered under sections related to murder, rioting and criminal intimidation at the Hari Nagar police station.

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Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap and arrested the accused after he allegedly attempted to evade police action.

The police said a semi-automatic Bretta pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him, following which another case under the Arms Act was registered against him.

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Investigators said Rakesh was wanted in a 2022 murder case related to the killing of one Ram Niwas inside Tihar Jail. According to the police, the accused, along with Sachin, alias Chhikara, and other associates, allegedly murdered the victim due to previous enmity and disputes.

The police described Rakesh as a habitual offender with involvement in multiple criminal cases, including murder, robbery, assault, illegal arms possession and obstruction of public servants.

The police said he was first lodged in Tihar Jail in 2018 and subsequently became associated with the Jyoti Baba gang. His previous criminal record includes cases registered at Jaffarpur Kalan, Subhash Place, Mohan Garden, Dwarka Sector-23, Janak Puri, Hari Nagar and Mangol Puri police stations. Further investigation was underway.