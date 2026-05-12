Gang of fake police officers busted, 2 held

The Delhi Police claimed to have busted a gang of fake police officers and recovered Rs 33.50 lakh in cash from their possession. Two persons have been arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended, officials said on Monday.

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The accused allegedly posed as police officials, intercepted a person and fled with a bag containing cash after threatening and deceiving him.

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The incident came to light on Saturday when complainant Savaram, a resident of Sirohi district in Rajasthan, approached the Mangolpuri police station. The complainant stated that he had come to Pitampura along with his friend with cash handed over by his employer. When they got down from an auto near the Vardhman Plaza bus stand and started walking towards Tarun Enclave, two men claiming to be police officers stopped them.

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The police said the accused allegedly interrogated the complainant, took away his bag containing cash. They told him to wait as “senior officers” were also arriving there, before fleeing on a motorcycle with the money. The complainant managed to note down some numerals of the motorcycle registration number.

Initially, the complainant informed the police that the bag contained Rs 9 lakh. During further questioning, he stated that he concealed the figure earlier out of fear out and the bag actually contained Rs 50 lakh. His supplementary statement was later recorded.

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Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 204, 319(2), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mangolpuri police station and launched an investigation.

Based on inputs from informers, the police conducted an operation on May 10 and apprehended three persons identified as Vinay, alias Monty (20), Kuldeep (30), both residents of Sonipat, Haryana, and one juvenile from Gohana, Sonipat district.

During the operation, the police recovered Rs 33.50 lakh in cash, two iPhones allegedly purchased with the stolen money, the bag used for carrying the cash and the motorcycle used in the crime.

The police said efforts were underway to arrest other accused involved in the case and recover the remaining amount.