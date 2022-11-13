Gang of fraudsters busted, three arrested from Bihar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 12

The Delhi Police today claimed to have busted a gang of cyber cheats, who posted as Ayurveda doctors to dupe people by ensuring them treatment at Patanjali Yog Gram in Haridwar. Three persons have been arrested from Bihar.

They have been identified as Harendra Kumar (25) of Rohtas, Ramesh Patel (31) and Ashish Kumar (22), both of Nalanda. The police said they had even created fake websites of Patanjali Yog Gram from which people got their numbers for registration and booking.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a complaint was received on the MHA Cyber Crime Portal from one Nitin Sharma, who came across a mobile number on a website for Ayurvedic treatment of his son.

“When he dialed that number, a person pretending to be Dr Sunil Gupta from Patanjali directed him to pay Rs 10,000 as registration fee. Subsequently, he was directed to pay different amounts several times. Sharma ended up paying Rs 2,40,500 in an account provided by Dr Sunil Gupta. He came to know about the fraud when he reached the Patanjali Niramayam in Haridwar,” the DCP said.

The police found that the mobile number originated from Kolkata and had been active in Nalanda, Bihar. The money was withdrawn from different ATMs in West Bengal. The website developer was caught in Patna. Subsequently, Ramesh and Ashish were nabbed, the DCP said.

Modus operandi

The accused had created fake websites on Ayurveda where their numbers were posted. Gullible people used to call them for treatment for which they directed them to deposit money in their bank accounts.