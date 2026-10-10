Gang of truck thieves busted, three held in Delhi

The Delhi Police have busted an inter-state truck theft racket that allegedly stole vehicles in the Capital and transported them to Punjab for dismantling and sale of their parts. Three men, including the alleged mastermind, have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The police have linked the gang to four truck theft cases registered in Delhi. Parts of a truck stolen from Gulabi Bagh in September were recovered from a godown in Khanauri, Patran, in Punjab, where the vehicle had allegedly been taken for dismantling.

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The accused have been identified as Bharat, 40, a former transport businessman who now works as a driver; Shambhu Mehto, 36, also a driver; and Amritpal Singh, 32, a floral decorator in Punjab. The police alleged that Bharat and Shambhu stole trucks in Delhi and sold them to Amritpal for dismantling and disposal of their parts.

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The investigation began after a truck, newly registered on July 20, was stolen from the Gulabi Bagh police station area on September 27. A case was registered at the police station.

A team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the North district analysed CCTV footage to trace the vehicle’s movement after the theft. The investigators found that the alleged thieves had removed its GPS device. The truck was subsequently traced along the Outer Ring Road, Karnal Bypass, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and Murthal before reaching a CNG pump in Malhana, Sonipat, where a payment was made through PhonePe.

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The UPI transaction provided a crucial lead. Technical surveillance and further analysis suggested that the stolen truck had been taken to Patran in Punjab. This led the police to Bharat, who was arrested from his rented accommodation in Delhi.

During interrogation, Bharat allegedly disclosed that he had stolen the truck with Shambhu. The latter was subsequently traced and arrested. The two allegedly told investigators that they had sold the vehicle to Amritpal for dismantling.

Acting on Bharat’s disclosures, the police arrested Amritpal from Khanauri Market in Patran. He allegedly told the police that he had dismantled the truck and stored its parts in his godown. The police subsequently recovered the parts from the premises.

An analysis of the accused’s WhatsApp chats and other data allegedly revealed Bharat’s involvement in three more truck thefts. The vehicles had reportedly been stolen from Nihal Vihar on September 13, Janakpuri on September 7 and Alipur on August 2.

The police said Bharat had previously been involved in four truck or motor vehicle theft cases registered at police stations in Delhi. Three mobile phones, SIM cards, UPI transaction details and the dismantled parts of the truck involved in the Gulabi Bagh case have been recovered.