 Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Faridabad, 3 held : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Faridabad, 3 held

Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Faridabad, 3 held

Gang of vehicle thieves busted in Faridabad, 3 held

The suspects in the custody of the Faridabad police.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 21

The Faridabad police have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested three of its members. The police have recovered five motorcycles and three scooters from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Suraj and Sachin, both residents of Vrindavan, and Rohan of Faridabad. A team of the Uncha crime unit had arrested Suraj and Rohan with a stolen motorcycle at Ballabhgarh Bus Stand on October 15, when they were trying to sell the stolen vehicle.

During the police investigation, the accused confessed that they, along with their accomplice Sachin, stole eight vehicles in Faridabad in the last three months, following which, they were taken on police remand, and the third accused was arrested.

Sharing details, Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “We have recovered five stolen motorcycles and three scooters from them. It was also revealed that 13 cases have been registered against Suraj in Mathura for attempt to murder, dacoity, theft and possession of illegal weapons. He was also booked under various sections of the Gangster Act. In addition, four cases were registered against Sachin in UP while a case of theft was registered against Rohan in Ballabgarh. All the accused were today produced in a city court, which sent them to judicial custody.”

#Faridabad #Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

2
Punjab

Punjab government cancels 39 illegally clubbed bus permits

3
World Cup 2023

Without Hardik Pandya, it's starting all over again for dominant India against an ambitious New Zealand in Dharamsala

4
India

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

5
Punjab

Delay in visa processing expected due to lesser Canadian staff, say Punjab consultants

6
India

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

7
World

‘We do not agree with Indian decisions’: UK on Canadian diplomats' exit

8
World Cup 2023

Clinical South Africa hand England biggest ODI defeat in World Cup contest

9
India

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

10
Health

Study reveals why some men don’t produce enough sperm

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’

Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’

20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...

Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight

Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight

Simulates abort situation for crew module

Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan

Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan

Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs

US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys

US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys

Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...

Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal pvt bus permits

Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits

25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals


Cities

View All

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Biogas plant to come up at Ram Tirath gaushala

2 sisters who fought with snatchers honoured in Tarn Taran

Locals grapple with chaos, traffic cops look other way

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Another pile of garbage surfaces at Dadu Majra

Highest electric vehicle adoption in Chandigarh, still no charge in stations

PGI body approves 31 posts of Assistant Professor

Shift battery units outside buildings in 3 months: Report

3 of Sukha Dunneke gang in police net, arms ammo seized

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi extends EV policy till December 31

Delhi L-G launches project to turn Gole Market into museum

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Accused alleges 3rd degree torture, High Court seeks ED stand on arrest

‘Friend’ nabbed for killing Swiss woman, Rs 2 cr seized from home

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Gangster lands in police dragnet

Police Commemoration Day: Cops, families pay tributes to martyrs

Pvt bus operators seek govt help

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

With moist eyes, kin proudly share martyrs’ bravery sagas

City markets abuzz with activities in festive season

Dengue spreads tentacles, 6 suspected deaths, 564 confirmed cases

Ward Watch: Parking woes, waterlogging leave residents peeved

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Police pay homage to martyrs in Patiala

Doon School, MNSS Rai pupils win laurels in IPSC Athletics Meet

48 cases resolved at Lok Adalat

Tech Utsav comes to an end