Gang offering proxy students for NEET busted, four nabbed

PTI

New Delhi, May 18

Four individuals, including two MBBS students, were arrested for allegedly running a racket related to NEET exams here.

The matter came to the fore on May 5, when a student’s biometric data mismatched during the NEET exam at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Mehta Vidyalaya in Tilak Marg area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said two proxy students, Sumit Mandoliya and Krishan Kesarwani, were caught at the exam centre.

It is learnt that Mandoliya was a second-year MBBS student at a medical college in West Bengal, while Kesarwani was pursuing MBBS at an Uttarakhand college.

During interrogation, the duo revealed the names of their handlers — Prabhat Kumar (27) and Kishor Lal (37) — who were nabbed from a hotel in Noida on Friday. Kumar and Lal charge aspirants Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh to provide them proxy students for the exam.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#MBBS