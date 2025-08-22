Gang posing as CBI officials rob Rs 2.3 crore in Delhi, 2 arrested

A gang of robbers allegedly posing as CBI officials robbed around Rs 2.3 crore from a businessman's office in Vivek Vihar, the police said on Thursday.

Manpreet, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad who is involved in finance, property dealing and construction, said that he had kept business earnings of nearly Rs 2.5 crore in the office.

On August 19, he asked his friend, Ravi Shankar, to collect Rs 1.10 crore from Vivek Vihar and bring it to his residence.

"As soon as Shankar stepped out of the office with the bag of cash, four persons, including a woman, intercepted him in two cars and claimed to be CBI officers. They beat him up and snatched the bag," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

The accused allegedly forced Shankar to take them inside the property, where they thrashed Manpreet's employee Deepak Maheshwari, and took away the remaining cash kept there, the officer added.

The gang confined both men in their vehicles before dropping Shankar near Chintamani underpass and Maheshwari at Nigambodh Ghat, threatening them to not disclose the incident to anyone, the DCP said.

Following a complaint, the police analysed CCTV footage and traced the two cars to Faridabad. Investigations revealed that the vehicles had been hired by an NGO in Delhi's Saket area, officials said.

Subsequently, two suspects identified as Papori Baruah, 31, secretary of the NGO and a native of Assam, and Deepak, 32, a resident of Tughlakabad, were apprehended.

"Cash amounting to Rs 1.08 crore has been recovered from their possession," the officer said, adding that efforts were on to trace the remaining suspects and money.