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Home / Delhi / Gang-rape in bus: Biological samples, phone location data key evidence in Delhi Police chargesheet

Gang-rape in bus: Biological samples, phone location data key evidence in Delhi Police chargesheet

Cops name bus driver, conductor as accused

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:45 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The Tis Hazari Court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in a case related to the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl inside a moving sleeper bus while travelling from Greater Noida to Kashmere Gate last month.

The police filed the 398-page chargesheet before the court on September 18, naming bus driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep as the accused. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet on September 24. The police have cited 10 police personnel, doctors and others as witnesses in the case.

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According to the chargesheet, biological samples, including semen and hair samples allegedly recovered from the bus, along with mobile phone location data, have emerged as key pieces of evidence in the investigation.

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The girl, in her statement before the court, told investigators that she had asked people inside the bus about travelling to Sector 63 in Noida and was told that the bus was heading in that direction. She boarded the bus but found that there were no other passengers inside. When she tried to get off, the accused allegedly pulled her back into the bus.

The alleged assault took place during the nearly 47-km journey between Greater Noida and Kashmere Gate, according to the police. After the alleged incident, the accused dropped the girl outside the Kashmere Gate bus stand and fled in the bus. The girl later reached the Kashmere Gate police station and reported the matter.

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The police said they immediately arranged for her medical examination and registered a case. Multiple teams then examined CCTV footage to identify the bus. The bus was traced and recovered from the Timarpur area within four hours, following which the two accused were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep, the driver, and Sandeep, the conductor, both residents of Kanpur.

No police verification of accused

The investigation also found alleged lapses in the hiring and operation of the bus. According to the police, the bus owner had employed both accused without conducting police verification.

The CCTV camera installed inside the bus was found to be non-functional, while curtains had been placed over its windows. The bus was also not stopped during the journey for any security or regulatory checks. The police further found that 11 traffic challans were pending against the bus.

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