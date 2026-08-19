Gang uses stolen SUV to uproot ATM in Faridabad; three arrested

A gang of six criminals allegedly stole a Fortuner from outside a house and later used the vehicle to uproot an SBI ATM in Faridabad. The accused changed the car’s number plate and drove around the city during the day to scout locations before carrying out the theft at night.

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The police have arrested three gang members and recovered the stolen Fortuner used in the crime.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Moin Khan (24), Mosim, alias Billa (27), and Maqsood, alias Kala (45), all residents of Dhauj village in Faridabad.

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ACP (Crime) Aman Yadav said Mosim and Maqsood, along with three others, went to Sector 16 on August 12 to commit a theft. In the early hours, they allegedly stole a Fortuner by breaking its window and starting it with a laptop.

A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station on a complaint by the vehicle’s owner, Anoop Garg, a Sector 16 resident.

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“On the night of August 13, Mosim, Maqsood, Moin and three others set out in the stolen vehicle to target an ATM. After scouting several locations, they reached an SBI ATM on Chhainsa Road. They parked the Fortuner in front of the ATM, tied the machine to the vehicle with a belt and pulled it out before loading it into the boot. They also removed the inverter, battery and camera,” ACP Yadav said.

An FIR was registered at Chhainsa police station.

Following the two incidents, Crime Branch AVTS teams from Sikrona and Bhupani launched a search for the accused. Using technical assistance and information from confidential sources, police arrested the three accused on Monday and recovered the stolen Fortuner.

During the investigation, the police found that three cases had been registered against Moin under the Arms Act, theft-related law and Gambling Act. Mosim faces an assault case, while four cases have been registered against Maqsood, including those related to robbery, the CS Act and Gambling Act.

“We are questioning the accused and conducting raids to arrest the remaining members of the gang,” ACP Yadav said.