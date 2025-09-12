Gang using camels to smuggle liquor through forest routes in Delhi busted, 5 arrested
The Delhi Police have recorded an unusual entry in its list of seized items — not knives, not narcotics, not stolen bikes or cars, but three camels.
In the forest belt of South Delhi, the police have cracked a liquor smuggling racket that had traded horsepower for camel power.
Theses desert animals were allegedly used to ferry illicit liquor through jungle routes, evading checkpoints with their slow but steady gait.
The raid ended with the arrest of five men, the recovery of 42 cartons of illicit alcohol, and the detention of three camels.
“This is a first for us. We’ve seized everything from cars to trucks — but never livestock trained as bootleggers’ accomplices," says an officer.
While the accused are cooling their heels in custody, the camels will most likely be handed over to the Forest Department.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now