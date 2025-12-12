Gangster, associate convicted under MCOCA

A Delhi court convicted Haryana-based gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya and his associate Dheerajpal, alias Kana, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The conviction was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge and Special MCOCA Judge Vandana Jain after an extensive trial.

The court found the duo guilty under Section 3 of MCOCA, which deals with running an organised crime syndicate and engaging in related activities.

However, they were acquitted of charges under Section 4, which pertains to the possession of benami property earned through organised crime. Arguments on sentencing are scheduled for December 13. The court has also sought reports from the superintendents of both jails regarding the conduct and behaviour of the convicts, in order to take it into account while determining the sentence.

On Thursday, Vikaslagar Puriya appeared before the court via video conferencing from Mandoli Jail, while Dheerajpal joined from Rohini Jail No 10.

The case stems from an older FIR registered at Najafgarh police station in Delhi.

Lagarpuriya, a resident of Sonepat, is considered one of the most dangerous gangsters operating across Delhi-NCR. He has over 24 criminal cases registered against him in Delhi and Haryana, including charges of murder, robbery and kidnapping.