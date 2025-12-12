DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Gangster, associate convicted under MCOCA

Gangster, associate convicted under MCOCA

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:51 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A Delhi court convicted Haryana-based gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya and his associate Dheerajpal, alias Kana, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Advertisement

The conviction was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge and Special MCOCA Judge Vandana Jain after an extensive trial.

Advertisement

The court found the duo guilty under Section 3 of MCOCA, which deals with running an organised crime syndicate and engaging in related activities.

Advertisement

However, they were acquitted of charges under Section 4, which pertains to the possession of benami property earned through organised crime. Arguments on sentencing are scheduled for December 13. The court has also sought reports from the superintendents of both jails regarding the conduct and behaviour of the convicts, in order to take it into account while determining the sentence.

On Thursday, Vikaslagar Puriya appeared before the court via video conferencing from Mandoli Jail, while Dheerajpal joined from Rohini Jail No 10.

Advertisement

The case stems from an older FIR registered at Najafgarh police station in Delhi.

Lagarpuriya, a resident of Sonepat, is considered one of the most dangerous gangsters operating across Delhi-NCR. He has over 24 criminal cases registered against him in Delhi and Haryana, including charges of murder, robbery and kidnapping.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts