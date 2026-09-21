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Home / Delhi / Gangster Jathedi walks out again from Delhi's Tihar Jail for family ceremony

Gangster Jathedi walks out again from Delhi's Tihar Jail for family ceremony

High-risk prisoner taken to his native village in Sonepat under police escort

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jathedi, stepped out of the Tihar Jail under court-approved custody parole on Sunday, but the bigger law-and-order story was the security operation required to move a high-risk prisoner from Delhi to his native Jathedi village in Sonipat.

Jathedi was taken to his family home under police escort to attend the naming ceremony of his three-month-old twin daughters. The ceremony included a havan and other religious rituals. Reports said he was permitted to remain with his family during the daytime before being taken back into custody.

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The movement triggered a substantial security deployment involving the Delhi and Haryana Police around the village and the family home. The arrangement underscores the logistical challenge of granting temporary custody parole to an accused facing multiple serious criminal cases across northern India.

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The repeat-parole question

What makes the episode significant is that this is not Jathedi’s first custody-parole movement for a family occasion. He was previously allowed to attend his wedding in 2024 and was also granted custody parole following the birth of his daughters.

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The immediate issue, therefore, is not whether a court can permit such relief, but how repeatedly moving a high-risk prisoner outside jail is assessed against security, escort requirements and public-order considerations.

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