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Home / Delhi / Gangster Kala Jathedi gets 4-hour custody parole to meet wife, newborn twins

Gangster Kala Jathedi gets 4-hour custody parole to meet wife, newborn twins

Rohini court grants 4-hour custody parole on humanitarian grounds; visit scheduled under tight security on July 1

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:41 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi. Tribune file
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A court in Delhi’s Rohini has granted gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi four hours of custody parole on humanitarian grounds to allow him to meet his wife and their newborn twin children.

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As per the court’s order, the meeting will take place on July 1 under strict police custody and security arrangements.

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According to the information available, Kala Jathedi and his wife welcomed twins through the IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) process. The couple had earlier obtained the court’s permission for the IVF treatment.

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It was also stated that his wife’s health deteriorated during childbirth, following which doctors performed a Caesarean section to deliver the babies.

Before passing the order, the court examined the hospital and medical records. After verifying the birth of the twins and confirming the medical treatment provided to the mother and the newborns, it granted custody parole on humanitarian grounds.

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The court made it clear that Jathedi will remain in police custody and under tight security throughout the visit. It also observed that the relief had been granted solely on humanitarian considerations and would have no bearing on the criminal proceedings pending against him.

To safeguard the privacy and security of the family, the court directed that details of the hospital and the location of the meeting should not be made public.

Kala Jathedi married alleged ‘Lady Don’ Anuradha Chaudhary in Delhi on March 12, 2024. He was granted six hours of custody parole for the wedding, during which elaborate security arrangements were made, with more than 250 police personnel and commandos deployed.

A resident of Jathedi village in Haryana’s Sonepat district, Kala Jathedi is a Class 12 pass and previously worked as a cable operator. He faces more than 30 criminal cases across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, including charges of murder, extortion, criminal intimidation and land grabbing.

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