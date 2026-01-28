Gangster nabbed after brief chase

A 35-year-old gangster wanted in nearly 20 criminal cases across Delhi and Haryana was arrested following a brief pursuit near the Dwarka Expressway toll plaza, the police said on Tuesday. Ravinder Deswal, also known by the aliases Chota, Bhanja and Bori, and hailed from Rohtak in Haryana, was evading arrest for two years by frequently shifting locations, working at toll plazas and using mobile numbers registered under acquaintances’ names to avoid detection.

His arrest on January 24 was part of Operation Kavach 12.0, a drive aimed at tracking down absconding gangsters and their associates. Officials noted that Deswal had jumped bail two years ago and was declared a proclaimed offender in at least three cases, with non bailable warrants and other proceedings pending against him.

Police teams spent four weeks tracing his movement, verifying 25 locations in Gurugram, Sonepat and Rohtak, and conducting technical surveillance before zeroing in on him.