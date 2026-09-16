Gangster Neeraj Bawana granted 6-hour custody parole to meet wife, newborn children

The Delhi High Court has granted six hours of custody parole to gangster Neeraj Bawana to meet his wife and newborn children, who are currently hospitalised.

The court directed that Bawana, who is lodged in jail, be taken to his house and the hospital on Thursday between 11 am and 5 pm to meet his wife and children. He will remain in police custody during the period.

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The court, however, rejected his request for interim bail, citing safety and security considerations as well as the law and order situation.

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Bawana will be escorted by the police while meeting his family and is required to return to custody after the six-hour period.

He is considered a high-risk prisoner. He has been in jail since 2015 in connection with multiple murder cases. In total, 28 cases are registered against the gangster.

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Last year, he was granted custody parole for a day to visit his ailing wife at a west Delhi hospital.

Custody parole is a special type of temporary release granted under specific circumstances. Under this arrangement, the prisoner is kept under strict police surveillance and cannot go anywhere of their own free will.