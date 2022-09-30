Gangster Neeraj Bawana's father accused of possessing illegal weapons, arrested

ANI
New Delhi, September 30
Infamous gangster Neeraj Bawana's father was arrested on Thursday night by Outer-North district police on the charges of possessing illegal weapons.
The police conducted a raid on the house of the accused and arrested him from there. The Outer-North district police had earlier arrested Sonu- a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang- on September 16 and recovered a bulletproof Scorpio and SUV along with the huge quantity of arms and cartridges.
The police found that the car was registered in the name of Neeraj Bawana's relative and started their investigations further. Following this, the police arrested Neeraj's father and indicted him for possessing illegal weapons.
Earlier this month, the arrested member of Neeraj Bawana's gang Sonu was trying to execute a crime, police officials said. "Acting on information, we recovered 79 live cartridges, 4 country-made weapons and two vehicles including one bulletproof vehicle. Both the cars are registered in the name of a relative of gangster Neeraj Bawana," DCP Outer-North Devesh Kumar underlined.
Gangster Neeraj Bawana- lodged in Tihar jail- and two others were sent to five-day remand by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on September 23 in connection with an alleged nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug traffickers.
