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Home / Delhi / Gangster Rohit Godara ‘demands’ Rs 5 cr from Delhi bizman, ‘issues’ death threat

Gangster Rohit Godara ‘demands’ Rs 5 cr from Delhi bizman, ‘issues’ death threat

Victim claims repeated extortion attempts since 2024

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:33 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A Delhi-based businessman on Friday alleged that gangster Rohit Godara had made a fresh extortion demand of Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill him. He approached the Delhi Police seeking immediate protection and an investigation into the matter.

Sahil Luthra, founder and managing director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited, submitted a complaint to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Chanakyapuri police station on November 12, alleging that he had received the latest threat at around 8.03 pm on November 11.

In his complaint, Luthra claimed that he had been facing repeated extortion attempts and threats since 2024. He also raised concerns about suspected surveillance and the alleged leak of confidential information, seeking a detailed investigation into these aspects. The complaint also refers to an earlier FIR registered at the Chanakyapuri police station on October 17, 2025, in connection with the alleged threats and extortion attempts. Luthra has urged the police to take immediate action, ensure his safety and investigate the alleged involvement of Godara and others in the matter.

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