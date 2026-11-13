Gangster Rohit Godara 'demands' Rs 5 crore from Delhi bizman, threatens to kill him

A Delhi-based businessman on Friday alleged that gangster Rohit Godara had issued a fresh extortion demand of Rs 5 crore and threatened to kill him, prompting him to approach the Delhi Police seeking immediate protection and an investigation.

Sahil Luthra, founder and managing director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd., submitted a complaint to the SHO of Chanakyapuri police station on November 12, alleging that he had received the latest threat on November 11 at around 8.03 pm.

In his complaint, Luthra claimed that he had been facing repeated extortion attempts and threats since 2024. He also raised concerns over suspected surveillance and the alleged leakage of confidential information, seeking a detailed investigation into these aspects.

The complaint also refers to an earlier FIR registered at the Chanakyapuri police station on October 17, 2025, in connection with the alleged threats and extortion attempts.

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Luthra has urged the police to take immediate action, ensure his safety and investigate the alleged involvement of Godara and other persons in the matter.