Gangster’s aides booked for illegal occupation of government land

The Police have booked two aides of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary for illegally occupying land owned by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Naharpur Rupa village and running a cattle dairy on it.

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Following a complaint by an HSVP official, an FIR was registered at Sector 37 police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including extortion.

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The sub-divisional officer of HSVP stated that land at Khasra No. 9//24 in Naharpur Rupa belongs to the authority but was encroached upon.

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A joint inspection by the department’s junior engineer and patwari found that Ravindra alias Tillu and Satish Kumar had occupied the land and set up a dairy, which they were operating. The complaint also named Kaushal Chaudhary as the person behind the illegal activity, alleging extortion at his behest.

A senior police officer said the case has been assigned to the crime unit in Sector 31. Raids are under way to arrest the accused.

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Kaushal Chaudhary is one of the hardcore criminals facing at least 78 cases across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, including more than 30 murder charges.