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Home / Delhi / Gangster’s aides booked for illegal occupation of government land

Gangster’s aides booked for illegal occupation of government land

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:39 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Gangster’s aides booked for illegal occupation of government land
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The Police have booked two aides of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary for illegally occupying land owned by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Naharpur Rupa village and running a cattle dairy on it.

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Following a complaint by an HSVP official, an FIR was registered at Sector 37 police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including extortion.

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The sub-divisional officer of HSVP stated that land at Khasra No. 9//24 in Naharpur Rupa belongs to the authority but was encroached upon.

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A joint inspection by the department’s junior engineer and patwari found that Ravindra alias Tillu and Satish Kumar had occupied the land and set up a dairy, which they were operating. The complaint also named Kaushal Chaudhary as the person behind the illegal activity, alleging extortion at his behest.

A senior police officer said the case has been assigned to the crime unit in Sector 31. Raids are under way to arrest the accused.

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Kaushal Chaudhary is one of the hardcore criminals facing at least 78 cases across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi, including more than 30 murder charges.

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