Gangsters Naveen Bali, Dhillu ‘assault’ Tihar Jail officials, ‘attempt to inflict self-injuries’

Jailed gangsters Naveen Bali and Sandeep alias Dhillu allegedly assaulted and threatened prison officials, and attempted to injure themselves by repeatedly banging their heads against walls and other objects inside the high-security ward of Central Jail No. 2 in Tihar, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the last week of September, they added.

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According to the jail officials, the two inmates allegedly created a scene inside the high-security ward, intimidated prison staff and issued life threats to ward officials and jail superintendents.

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“Both gangsters, Naveen Bali and Sandeep Dhillu, threatened the jail officials with dire consequences and told them that they would kill them,” a source said.

The two allegedly created a panic-like situation by intimidating the staff and disrupting the functioning of the officials inside the high-security ward, the source said.

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According to the officials, Sandeep alias Dhillu was meeting his family members through an e-Mulaqat when he allegedly became aggressive and started abusing the jail staff.

“He started hurling abuses at the jail staff and tried to attack them. Thereafter, the inmate started hitting his head against the doors, walls and a cooler,” an official said.

The jail staff suspected that Dhillu might have been under the influence of narcotic substances and subsequently, made him undergo a urine test, the officials said.

“The inmate started hitting his head against the doors, walls and a cooler. The staff immediately intervened and restrained him to ensure his safety and enable the completion of the family interview. After the completion of the family interview, he was directed to return to his block,” the official said.

The incident is being examined as a security-related matter, with officials looking into the conduct of the two inmates and the circumstances surrounding the alleged threats and attempts at self-injury.