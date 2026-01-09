DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Gangster’s son-in-law arrested after Shootout

Gangster’s son-in-law arrested after Shootout

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Ankit Maan (28), son-in-law of notorious gangster Rajesh Bawana, following a gunfight near Bawana on the Munak Canal road on Thursday.

Police said Maan, wanted in multiple cases including murder, extortion, and armed violence, was spotted riding a motorcycle from Ghongha village towards Dariyapur at around 5:30 am. When signalled to stop, he opened fire with an automatic pistol. Officers returned fire, hitting Maan in the right knee and incapacitating him. Head Constable Amit Kumar, protected by a bulletproof jacket, escaped unhurt.

Authorities recovered an automatic pistol, three live cartridges, four empty cartridges of 7.65 mm calibre, and the motorcycle used by the accused. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Maan, a resident of Bajitpur Thakran in Bawana, is a known associate of the Rajesh Bawana gang and had reportedly taken over gang operations during Rajesh’s imprisonment. Police said he had absconded after interim bail in September 2025 and was involved in extortion, targeted attacks, and the murder of Ajay Dabas.

He has nine prior criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and offences under the Arms and Excise Acts.

