Gangster's wife, minor among 4 nabbed on charges of extortion

Gangster’s wife, minor among 4 nabbed on charges of extortion

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
The Delhi Police arrested five persons, including a minor and the wife of a gangster, in two separate cases, officials said on Saturday.

In the first case, a joint team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and the BHD Nagar police station busted a gang involved in extortion from local businessmen.

The arrested individuals were identified as Gitika, Vikas, alias Vicky, Rohit, alias Rocky, and a minor. Vicky was involved in three murder cases, while Rocky was involved in two murder cases.

Gitika, alias Gitu, is the wife of an infamous gangster Sachin, alias Bhanja, a key member of the Sandeep, alias Kala, alias Jhathedi, gang.

“A total of four persons, including a minor, have been arrested. The accused threatened a complainant at the gunpoint in Jharoda Kalan and later made extortion calls to the complainant’s husband and business partners,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

As per the police investigation, Vikas, who was released on medical parole recently, met Gitika and conspired with her to carry out extortion threats on behalf of Sachin.

“Sachin, who is at present lodged in Tihar Jail, orchestrated the extortion by directing the accused to threaten property dealers who refused to pay protection money,” an officer said.

On March 10, the accused reached the complainant’s house in a car, threatened her at gunpoint and later made WhatsApp calls demanding money. The police recovered the car and two mobile phones used in the crime.

Woman bootlegger held

In another case, the police arrested a woman bootlegger, Shanti Devi, with a huge consignment of illegal liquor. The police recovered 29 cartons (1,450 quarters) of illicit liquor from her possession on March 13.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said: “The accused was apprehended while shifting the illicit liquor into a house after its delivery. A case under relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act was registered at the Najafgarh police station.”

Shanti Devi is a repeat offender. She was previously involved in 12 cases of illicit liquor sales in Delhi, the police said. Investigations reveal that she procured the liquor from the Delhi-Haryana border near Bahadurgarh and Gurugram.

