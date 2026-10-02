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Home / Delhi / Ganja worth Rs 1.55 crore seized at IGI Airport, Indian passenger arrested

Ganja worth Rs 1.55 crore seized at IGI Airport, Indian passenger arrested

Based on profiling, Customs officers intercepted the passenger and diverted him to the Green Channel for examination

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:23 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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During the examination of his travel bag, officers found four polythene pouches containing suspected ganja/marijuana. Pic: iStock
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Customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have foiled an alleged smuggling attempt and seized 4.43 kg of suspected ganja worth around Rs. 1.55 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to the Customs Department, the passenger arrived at Terminal 3 on September 29. Based on profiling, Customs officers intercepted the passenger and diverted him to the Green Channel for examination.

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During the examination of his travel bag, officers found four polythene pouches containing suspected ganja/marijuana. The substance had a net weight of 4,435.5 grams and was valued at approximately Rs 1.552 crore.

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The passenger was arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, while the suspected contraband was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act.

A case has been registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

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Further investigation into the alleged smuggling attempt and the passenger’s links, if any, is underway.

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