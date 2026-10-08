Ganja worth Rs 71.5 lakh seized from Bangkok passenger at Delhi airport

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized 2.043 kg of suspected ganja, valued at around Rs 71.50 lakh, from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok.

The passenger was intercepted on October 2 at Terminal 3 after Customs officials, acting on the basis of profiling, diverted him from the Green Channel for examination.

Advertisement

During a search of his grey trolley bag, officials found two polythene pouches containing suspected ganja, or marijuana. The substance had a net weight of 2,043 grams and was valued at approximately Rs 71.50 lakh.

Advertisement

The passenger was arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The suspected contraband was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act.

A case has been registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the suspected contraband and its intended destination.