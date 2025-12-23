Garbage burning chokes Noida, residents turn up heat on govt

Residents from across the National Capital Region (NCR) have reported multiple small-scale garbage burning and dumping incidents, alleging weak enforcement outside Delhi, particularly in Noida.

Citing daily waste burning, residents of Noida’s

Sector-117 have written to the Chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), attaching photographs and videos from sectors 116, 117 and 80. They alleged that complaints were routine, enforcement was uneven and inspections were limited to Delhi.

“The garbage burning in the Sector-117 park reminds me of stubble burning,” said Vaibhav, a Noida resident, sharing videos of horticulture waste being burned.

RTI activist Amit Gupta, who has filed complaints with the CAQM and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said garbage burning and illegal dumping was a chronic problem in Noida. As per Gautam Budh Nagar Fire Department’s response to Gupta’s RTI, around 1,380 garbage burning cases were reported across Noida and Greater Noida over the past 22 months. “Noida authorities are doing nothing,” he said.

“This establishes that garbage burning is ongoing and systemic, not occasional,” Gupta wrote in his letter to the CAQM, adding that the data had not led to any inspection or deterrent action.

“It is disturbing that the CAQM conducts multiple inspections in Delhi but no comparable intervention in Noida and Greater Noida, despite their contribution to NCR’s air pollution,” read his letter.

Gupta also alleged weak recovery of pollution penalties. “According to the CPCB, fines worth Rs 28 crore were imposed over nine years, but recovery is only Rs 1 crore,” he said.

“An illegal ready-mix concrete plant is causing pollution and affecting readings,” Gupta added, referring to reports from Sector-128 about other sources of pollution.

Resident Rajat Loni also shared photos of garbage dumping and burning, alleging lapses by an NGO engaged in spreading awareness about waste. “Despite IEC activities, dumping continues. There is no deployment at garbage vulnerability points,” Loni wrote on X.

Gupta said he informed an official of the Noida Authority’s Health Department about the horticulture waste burning incident in Noida’s Sector-117. This led to Indu Prakash Singh, Officer on Special Duty, responding to the matter.

Vandana Tripathi, Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Noida Authority, told The Tribune that the waste was burned overnight by unidentified persons. She said a show-cause notice had been issued to the inspector concerned, and action would be taken against the guards deployed at the site.

“Burning of waste is banned in Noida. There is a penalty even for small-scale burning for warming purposes, but we also have to facilitate people in extreme cold conditions. What if someone dies due to the cold wave?” Tripathi said.