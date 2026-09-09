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Home / Delhi / Gardener electrocuted at DU south campus

Gardener electrocuted at DU south campus

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:50 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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A 33-year-old man working as a gardener was electrocuted while pruning trees at Delhi University’s south campus, the police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call regarding the man’s death was received at the South Campus police station at 5:30 pm on Monday, they said.

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The police reached the spot and shifted the man to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A medico-legal case (MLC) was prepared accordingly.

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During preliminary inquiry, it was found that the deceased was working as a private gardener on the university campus and had allegedly suffered an electric shock while pruning trees, a senior police officer said.

The exact circumstances leading to the electrocution are being ascertained, the police said.

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An FIR was registered in this regard at the South Campus police station on Monday, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.

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