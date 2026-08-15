Gas agency operator booked for irregularities

A case has been registered against the operator of an Indane gas agency in Pataudi over allegations of irregularities and black marketing in the distribution of gas cylinders.

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Acting on a complaint filed by the Department of Food and Supplies, the Pataudi police registered an FIR under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000. An investigation into the matter has also been initiated.

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According to the complaint filed by Usha, a Food and Supplies Inspector, Mahendra Kumar had lodged a grievance against the gas agency, alleging irregularities and black marketing in the distribution of domestic gas cylinders. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Gurugram, had earlier constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

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The committee submitted its report on August 7 and noted deficiencies in the agency’s operations. Based on the findings, the SDM directed officials to initiate legal action against those responsible in accordance with the rules and inform Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) about the matter. An FIR was registered at Pataudi police station.

“The agency’s records, gas cylinder distribution details, stock records and other documents will be examined. If the allegations of irregularities or black marketing are substantiated, further legal action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the law,” said ASI Mahender Singh, the investigating officer.