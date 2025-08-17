Gas leak reported in Gauna–Bawana pipeline

A gas leakage was reported on Saturday in the Gauna–Bawana pipeline, causing a diversion in the course of the Yamuna near the site, according to GAIL.

The company said the incident was triggered by heavy rainfall and flash flood–like conditions. The affected section of the pipeline has been isolated, gas supply stopped, and local authorities and internal safety teams alerted as immediate precautionary measures.

The site is under continuous monitoring and officials stressed that there are no safety concerns in the surrounding areas.

In the meantime, alternative supply routes and operational adjustments are being explored to minimise disruption in the affected network. Coordination is under way with downstream consumers and stakeholders to manage supply requirements.

Preliminary assessments suggest heavy waterlogging and changes in the river’s flow have made the site inaccessible for immediate repair. A team of senior officials and engineers from GAIL is working to identify suitable options for repairing the damaged section and restoring supply at the earliest.