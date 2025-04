Gaur calf dies at Delhi zoo

A gaur calf, who was under maternal care and showed no prior signs of illness, died in the National Zoological Park here, the authorities said on Monday.

Officials have not disclosed the calf’s gender and the exact cause of death.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said, “The gaur calf was under maternal care in the arena with no previous sign of illness. The reason of death will be ascertained after postmortem and sample testing.”

Advertisement

This incident adds to a string of recent animal fatalities in the Delhi Zoo, several of which were attributed to age-related complications.

In February, a 15-year-old nilgai undergoing treatment for age-related issues died, while a 22-year-old jaguar, also under intensive care, died on February 19.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, on January 25, a female sangai deer died following a fight with a male, and another nilgai sustained injuries in a similar incident earlier that month.