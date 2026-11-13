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Home / Delhi / Gurugram civic body gets new chiefs, sanitation, infrastructure top agenda

Gurugram civic body gets new chiefs, sanitation, infrastructure top agenda

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:24 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Gurugram has a new set of top civic officials, with Dr Pankaj taking charge as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Dushmanta Kumar Behera assuming charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday.

Sanitation and infrastructure upgrades are expected to be the top priorities for both officers, with preparations for the next monsoon also on the agenda in a city that witnesses waterlogging every rainy season.

Dr Pankaj, a 2020-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was previously the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Panipat. On arriving in Gurugram, he first visited the Mata Sheetla Devi temple, where he offered prayers and was received by the shrine board’s CEO, Sumit Kumar. He prayed for the prosperity, peace and well-being of the state and the city.

Dr Pankaj has said that he will prioritise cleanliness, pollution control, the quality of development works and effective redressal of citizens’ complaints.

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Behera, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was previously Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Haryana in the Human Resources Department and, before that, in the General Administration Department.

He has also been given charge as CEO of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), alongside his responsibilities at the GMDA.

The two officers take charge at a time when Gurugram’s civic agencies are facing pressure on several fronts, including garbage collection and sanitation, road and drainage works across the city and its newer sectors, and citizens’ complaints about civic services.

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