Gurugram civic body seeks action against XEN over road-sweeping machines

Weeks after reports that the city's road-sweeping machines were lying idle during the pollution season, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has recommended a chargesheet against Executive Engineer Sunder Sheoran over serious lapses in the handover and takeover of the machines.

In a letter dated October 30 to the Director General, Urban Local Bodies Department, Haryana, MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya sought the initiation of major-penalty proceedings under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016. A copy of the letter was also sent to the department's Commissioner and Secretary in Chandigarh.

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The move comes as Gurugram grapples with dust pollution. MCG's clean air action plan, submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), identifies 404.6 km of roads as suitable for mechanical sweeping. However, it states that the city requires 72 machines, against the 24 currently available.

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The inquiry was conducted by Additional Commissioner Yash Jaluka on October 27, with the report submitted the following day. It followed a review meeting on October 21, during which Joint Commissioners flagged improper handover procedures and missing components.

MCG had awarded two six-month contracts for the operation and maintenance of the machines. The work order for 20 machines was issued on September 26, with the contract taking effect from October 1. Another work order, covering five machines, was issued on August 12 and became effective on August 22. Sheoran was the Executive Engineer concerned with the process.

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The inquiry identified four prima facie lapses. It found that the handover had not been supported by adequate verification of the machines and their components. Written handover records and certification of the machines' condition had also not been ensured.

The report further noted inadequate supervision of the process, which could have compromised the safeguarding of Corporation assets. It also found that no demonstrable action had been taken to impose penalties on the outgoing agency, M/s J.K. Contractor, or recover repair costs from it.

The inquiry also found the incoming agency, M/s Radha Krishan Coop L/C Society Ltd, prima facie deficient in fulfilling its contractual obligations. Under the tender conditions, the agency was required to inspect the machines before bidding, accept them on an "as is where is" basis and complete major repairs within seven days.

Despite informing MCG by email on October 2 that all the machines were operational, the agency fell short in inspection, verification and the timely repair of faults, the report said.

The report recommended assessing and recovering the costs of missing components and repairs, along with applicable penalties, from the agencies. On October 29, the Commissioner directed both Additional Commissioners-cum-Heads of Clusters to initiate penalty proceedings against the defaulters.

The letter also referred to newspaper reports published on October 16 and 29 that highlighted parked machines and poor road-sweeping performance. One report stated that 10 of the 24 machines had been found idle at night in Sector 47. Another, citing GPS-based shift data, reported that seven of the 20 machines had recorded no movement, while the remaining 13 covered a distance of 122.7 km over 14 hours.

The Commissioner said these findings needed to be verified against GPS records, logbooks and field inspection reports.

Describing the lapses as a "serious failure to safeguard public assets" that had affected dust-control services, the letter said the matter warranted the initiation of major-penalty proceedings against Sheoran.