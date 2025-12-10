Gurugram cops intensify checks at bars after Goa blaze

After the Goa nightclub fire, the Gurugram police have launched an extensive checking drive across bars, clubs and restaurants in the city that operate till late night. The police have also issued an advisory.

“Security arrangements at all night clubs and bars are being inspected. Entry and exit gates should be secure, organised and wide enough. Strict frisking of visitors should be carried out. All establishments must have clear, open and usable emergency exits. Information on safety standards should be made available to operators and the public as a form of awareness. Legal action will be taken if security lapses are found,” said Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora.

According to a senior police officer, teams have been actively deployed by all 36 police stations of Gurugram for this special security arrangement. Security duties have also been reorganised at the zone and police station levels to ensure prompt response to any situation.

“Any establishment that does not follow safety standards will be immediately issued notices by the police,” added CP Arora.

Additionally, 3,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain the law and order situation on New Year’s eve. All DCPs and SHOs will also personally monitor security management by staying in the field, said a senior police officer.