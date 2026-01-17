Gurugram realty boom sees Rs 86,588 cr investment in 2025

Gurugram recorded a major real estate boom in 2025, with investments of Rs 86,588 crore flowing into 131 new projects approved during the year, according to data released by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram.

The approvals, granted under the chairmanship of Arun Kumar, would lead to the development of 35,455 units, reflecting sustained investor confidence in one of India’s most active property markets. Of the 131 projects cleared, 28 alone account for investments worth Rs 59,360 crore, underlining the scale of large-ticket developments in the city.

Residential housing dominates the pipeline, with 31,455 units proposed, while 4,000 units are earmarked for commercial use. The residential portfolio includes 17,405 group housing units, 5,720 mixed land-use units, 4,040 residential floor units, 2,122 affordable group housing units, 1,954 Deen Dayal housing units and 214 RPC units, highlighting a broad mix of housing categories. Among the commercial approvals, 168 units are dedicated to IT parks, reinforcing Gurugram’s growing role as a commercial and technology hub.

To strengthen the project registration process, Gurugram RERA introduced several institutional reforms during the year. These included more rigorous scrutiny of developer submissions, mandatory site inspections by domain experts, and the introduction of public consultations through mandatory public notices before project registration, aimed at improving transparency and credibility.

“Gurugram has witnessed a significant surge in real estate investment over the past year, reinforcing its position as one of the country’s leading real estate destinations,” Arun Kumar said. He added that the authority continues to safeguard the interests of investors and homebuyers, acting as a bridge between buyers and builders while ensuring compliance with bylaws and norms.

Industry participants said the steady flow of approvals has helped position Gurugram as one of India’s most resilient and mature residential markets. “Gurugram is at the heart of residential market transformation. Over the last decade, the city has delivered an 8–10% CAGR, clearly outperforming inflation. RERA intervention has strengthened builder-buyer trust,” said Rishi Raj, CEO of Conscient Infrastructure.

Echoing this view, Sudeep Bhatt, Director Strategy at Whiteland Corporation, said regulatory reforms under RERA have been a key catalyst for growth. “Strict compliance norms, mandatory site inspections and continuous project monitoring have brought greater transparency. This has strengthened trust among HNIs and NRIs, leading to rising NRI participation and growing Indian global clout in real estate investments,” he said.