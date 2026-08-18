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Home / Delhi / Gurugram traffic police issue over 24K challans worth Rs 1.27 crore

Gurugram traffic police issue over 24K challans worth Rs 1.27 crore

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:05 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A traffic police officer issues a challan in Gurugram.
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The traffic police issued 24,831 challans in one week and imposed fines totalling over Rs 1.27 crore, with strict enforcement seen on NH-48 and the Dwarka Expressway during a special drive.

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According to police, Gurugram Traffic Police issued a total of 24,831 challans from August 10 to August 16. These included 8,210 field-level challans, comprising 892 for wrong-side driving, 80 for violating road markings, 599 for pillion riders without helmets, 299 for driving without seat belts, 614 for drivers without helmets, 148 for drink-driving, 609 for wrong parking, 81 for dangerous U-turns, 113 for triple riding, 20 for over-speeding, 28 for using mobile phones while driving, 20 for noise pollution and 1,047 for lane changing.

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Through cameras, 16,621 challans were issued, including 5,666 for lane changing, 7,262 for no-entry violations, 821 for over-speeding, 412 for pillion riders without helmets, 478 for drivers without helmets, 176 for triple riding, 684 for drivers without seat belts, 1,015 for pollution violations and 107 for front passengers without seat belts, among others.

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During this period, a total fine of Rs 1 crore 27 lakh 59,500 was imposed through field-level challans.

“With the objective of maintaining road discipline and curbing road accidents, Traffic Police Gurugram is maintaining special surveillance on NH-48, Dwarka Expressway and Mumbai Expressway. During this period, continuous challan action was taken against drivers violating lane discipline and over-speeding with the assistance of NHAI cameras and drone technology,” a senior traffic police officer said.

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