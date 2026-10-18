Gurugram’s 883-bed hospital still awaits operational timeline

Residents of the Dwarka Expressway region, through the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), have written to Haryana Minister Aarti Singh Rao seeking her intervention in the repeated delays at the Shri Maa Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Sector 102A, Gurugram, and demanding a time-bound plan to start patient services.

In a letter dated October 17, DXP-GDA Deputy Convener Sunil Sareen said the project was vital for Gurugram and the Dwarka Expressway region, yet it remained non-operational several years after it was initiated. Copies of the letter were marked to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and GMDA CEO PC Meena.

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The association cited the latest reported timelines. The construction deadline has been extended to December 31, 2026, while the tender for operating and maintaining the hospital under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode lists October 30, 2026, as the bid-opening date. The letter pointed out that completing construction would not automatically mean the hospital would begin functioning, and that there was still no firm date for the start of patient services.

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The proposed facility includes an 883-bed teaching hospital and a 150-seat medical college, which the association described as critical to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in a rapidly developing part of the city. It said the cycle of revised deadlines raised serious questions about monitoring, execution and accountability, and reflected a lack of visible urgency on the part of the authorities.

DXP-GDA asked the minister to direct the concerned authorities to hold a high-level review of the project and identify all pending construction, administrative, contractual and operational bottlenecks. It also sought an examination of the reasons for the delays, with responsibility to be fixed wherever avoidable lapses were established.

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The association further demanded the publication of a time-bound roadmap covering construction completion, handover, statutory approvals, equipment installation, staffing and the start of patient services. It urged that the selection of the PPP operating agency and the completion of contractual formalities be handled in a timely and transparent manner, with clear timelines set for medical staff, diagnostic facilities, emergency services and equipment. GMDA and other departments, it said, should publish periodic progress reports and announce a credible date for the start of hospital services.

The association said Gurugram’s rapid urbanisation demanded equally responsive public healthcare infrastructure, and that residents could not be expected to wait indefinitely for a project of such fundamental importance.

“Citizens need a functioning hospital, not another revised deadline,” the letter stated.

DXP-GDA sought the minister’s personal intervention to ensure focused execution, transparent monitoring, accountability and a credible, time-bound plan to make the hospital operational. It also sought an action-taken response in the larger public interest.