Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road emerges as key real estate market

Among the property micro markets in Gurugram, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) has emerged as the most preferred choice of end-users and long-term investors.

According to a survey by an online realty platform, property prices along the SPR have surged nearly 125 per cent between December 2022 and December 2025, with average prices now exceeding Rs 17,000 per sq ft. This growth reflects strong end-user demand, healthy residential absorption, and rising preference for well-planned, well-connected developments.

SPR is a 16-km arterial corridor connecting Gurgaon-Faridabad Road to NH-48. Linking key roads such as Golf Course Road and Sohna Road at Badshahpur Chowk, it eases congestion and reduces travel time. The corridor spans multiple sectors, including 69, 70, 70A, 71, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 79, 79B, and 80, making it a major growth belt in Gurugram.

The sustained price appreciation along the SPR is being driven by rapid infrastructure development and the strong presence of reputed developers, which has enhanced the corridor’s appeal among home-buyers seeking organised, future-ready residential ecosystems. Supporting this growth, major infrastructure projects are underway to further improve connectivity and reduce congestion. Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has proposed the 36-km Sector 56-Pachgaon Metro corridor with 28 elevated stations. A key feature is the planned double-decker viaduct between Ghata Chowk and Vatika Chowk, integrating a metro line and an elevated road on common piers, at an estimated cost of Rs 8,500 crore.

Separately, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has approved a new design for the Vatika Chowk cloverleaf, linking both ends of the elevated SPR at Sohna Highway. The 5.3-km elevated stretch from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, costing around Rs 750 crore, will enable seamless connectivity from Sector 58 to Sector 115, improving access to Delhi, Sohna, and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

“SPR has emerged as one of Gurugram’s most sought-after residential micro-markets among discerning homebuyers. The near doubling of property prices over the past few years was driven by steady residential absorption, large-scale infrastructure upgrades, and the strong presence of reputed developers delivering well-planned communities, positioning SPR as a structurally resilient and future-ready growth corridor,” Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, said.

Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krisumi Corporation, added,“Gurugram’s housing market has firmly established itself as one of India’s most dynamic real estate hubs, with micro-markets such as the Dwarka Expressway, the Central Peripheral Road (CPR), and the SPR emerging as highly sought-after destinations.”